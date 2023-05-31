Raisi calls for more enhanced Iran-Turkiye ties

​Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has expressed hope that Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s reelection as Turkiye’s president would lead to further expansion of relations between Tehran and Ankara in different economic, political, security, cultural, and trade areas.

In a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart on Tuesday, Raisi once again congratulated Erdogan on his reelection as Turkish president after a runoff vote held last week in the country.

Underlining the role of Iran-Turkiye regional cooperation in strengthening stability and security in the region, he urged the need for more speedy cooperation between the two neighboring countries to benefit the entire region.

Erdogan, for his part, thanked President Raisi’s goodwill and said that the growing relations between his country and the Islamic Republic of Iran will be stronger than before in the years to come.

He voiced Turkiye’s willingness to stick to the quadrilateral format of cooperation between Iran, Turkiye, Russia and Syria to solve the crisis in Syria and to promote regional stability, adding that Ankara also wants to boost its economic and trade ties with Iran.

Erdogan's victory in a Sunday runoff election in Turkiye granted him another five years in office.

He defeated opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu by securing over 52% of the votes in an election where turnout was 87.82%.

