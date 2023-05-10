Tehran and Moscow can mediate between Ankara, Damascus: Expert

​An expert on Caucasus issues has said that Iran and Russia can be facilitators and bring Bashar Al-Assad closer to Erdogan and Turkey to some extent to solve issues and disagreements that these countries have with each other.

Evaluating the upcoming joint meeting between Iran, Turkey, and Syria, Reza Abedi told ILNA that Turkey is still not willing to withdraw from the north of Syria and these issues along with the presence of 5 million Syrian refugees in Turkey have caused many problems in this country, especially on the eve of the election.

He also said that there are common concerns between Iran, Syria, and Russia toward issues including security and terrorist groups in Syria.

Iran and Russia can be facilitators, the expert said, adding that Tehran and Moscow can bring Bashar Al-Assad and Erdogan closer to each other and solve some of the issues and problems that exist between Turkey and Syria.

Asked about the recent tension between Iran and Azerbaijan, the expert emphasized that Tehran should define common interests with the Russians to put Azerbaijan under pressure and to reduce the tension.

