Iran's president to visit Syria: Al Watan Daily

​Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will pay an official visit to Syria next week, an Arabic-language newspaper reported.

According to the Damascus-based Al-Watan, President Raisi will embark on a two-day visit to Syria on Wednesday.

During his stay in Damascus, the Iranian President will meet with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad and discuss the strengthening of strategic cooperation between the two countries, especially on economic issues.

If such a visit will take place, it will be the first visit of an Iranian president to Syria after 12 years.

