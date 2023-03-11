EU welcomes resumption of Tehran-Riyadh diplomatic ties

The spokesperson for the European Union foreign policy chief has said that the EU welcomes the announced agreement on the resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The European Union "looks forward to its implementation," Peter Stano told IRNA on Saturday.

On March 10, Iran and Saudi Arabia released a statement announcing they had reached an agreement on re-opening their embassies to resume diplomatic ties after seven years.

The EU acknowledges the diplomatic efforts leading to this important step, Stano underlined.

"As both Saudi Arabia and Iran are central for the security of the region, the resumption of their bilateral relations can contribute to the stabilization of the region as a whole," the EU spokesperson added.

"Promoting peace and stability and achieving de-escalation of tensions in the broader Middle East are key priorities for the EU."

The EU remains ready to engage with all actors in the region in a gradual and inclusive approach, and in full transparency, IRNA quoted Stano as saying.

Following the February visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to China, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani started intensive talks with his Saudi counterpart in Beijing as of March 6 to follow up on the agreements reached during Raisi's visit.

A trilateral statement was released in the Chinese capital declaring support for the resumption of ties between Tehran and Riyadh.

