The main problems of the JCPOA revival negotiations remain in place; expert

Commenting on Rafael Grossi's recent speech at the meeting of the Council of Governors, Sasan Karimi said that Grossi has a difficult task, because he must speak in a way that does not provoke Iran, does not make it difficult to implement verbal agreements, and also satisfies his audience in the Council of Governors.

In this round, we will not witness the issuance of a punitive resolution against the country, and this means that in the short term and things will not get worse. But in order to move forward, we have to wait for the implementation of inspections and verifications that will lead to a positive report, he added.

At present, the main problems of the JCPOA revival negotiations, i.e. the disruption of two or three entities around us, the inefficiency of the negotiating team, and most importantly, the reduction of the usefulness of the JCPOA revival for the West, along with the increase in its political costs, remain in place, and if we want to resolve the issue, we must approach these issues with a different perspective.

