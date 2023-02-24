Supreme Leader hails role of Experts Assembly as true symbol of religious democracy

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Thursday referred to the democratic and religious nature of the Experts Assembly which makes it a true symbol of religious democracy.

Speaking during a meeting in Tehran with the members of the Experts Assembly, the Supreme Leader underlined the role of the Experts Assembly in the Islamic system and said that this assembly appoints the leader and is also careful to guarantee the existence and continuation of the conditions required for leadership.

Ayatollah Khamenei also said that the main duty of the leader is to monitor the general move of the different parts of the Islamic system to make sure that they are in the direction of the Revolution.

Noting that enmities with the Experts Assembly are considered of the same nature as enmities with the principle of the Islamic Republic, the Supreme Leader said that some enmities with the Islamic Republic are because of political issues and its stands on issues such as the Palestinian issue while some other enmities are connected to [their problem] with the nature of the Islamic system which has gathered together democracy and religion.

Ayatollah Khamenei also hailed the large turnout of people in nationwide rallies on February 11 to mark the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, asking who has seen such a huge annual gathering for a political cause in any other part of the world.

The Leader said that it is not enough that the Iranian officials take pride in this presentation which he referred to as a “national wealth”, adding that they have to rather preserve and increase this wealth and fulfill their duties.

Underlining the need to create hope in society and cautioning about the plots hatched by the enemies to create disappointment, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to a disappointing letter written to an Iranian official by a political group in 1990, a year after the passing of Imam Khomeini, which warned that Iran was on the brink of destruction.

The Leader noted that those who feel subject to destruction, see everything from this angle, but on the other hand, those who have a heart and mind full of hope, look at issues and developments with hope.

endNewsMessage1