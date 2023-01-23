Iran FM censures desecration of holy Quran

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has denounced the desecration of the holy Quran during a recent gathering in Sweden as he criticizes European countries for allowing insults against the sacred values of Muslims under the guise of freedom of expression.

“I strongly condemn the desecration of the holy Quran and spreading hatred against Muslim sanctities which took place in Sweden again,” Amirabdollahian wrote on Twitter on Sunday

“Injuring the feelings of Muslims of the world and Islamophobia under the pretext of the freedom of expression shouldn’t become a norm in some European countries claiming to be human rights advocates,” said the Iranian minister in his tweet in Farsi.

