Expert outlines efforts behind scenes on blacklisting IRGC

An expert on international relations has said that it seems that the West no longer needs nuclear excuses to put Iran under pressure in the international environment.

Asked about efforts behind the scenes on blacklisting Iran’s IRGC, Sasan Karimi told ILNA that generally, Europe has got closer to the Republicans in the U.S. in its new approach toward Iran.

Commenting on the role of Israel in the recent anti-Iranian actions by the Western countries, he said that “there is really a lot of political pressure from different directions on politicians in the West from the Israel lobby, and this is even noticeable in the field of decision-making and think tanks, which ultimately sometimes leads to such cases.”

It seems that the West no longer needs the nuclear excuses to put Iran under pressure in the international environment. Because of the actions that took place during the nuclear talks until last year, this issue was removed from the top of the sensitive issues, he said.

But if the JCPOA had been revived and inappropriate approaches hadn't caused the negotiations to fail, these new excuses wouldn't have arisen, he added.

endNewsMessage1