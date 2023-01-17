Iran FM to discuss West Asia developments in Ankara trip

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian plans to put on the agenda the developments in West Asia and the Levant during his visit to Turkiye.

FM Amirabdollahian addressed reporters before leaving Tehran for Ankara saying that the developments in the Levant and West Asia are to be discussed in his today’s trip to Turkiye, following negotiations with Syrian and Lebanese officials.

I planned to visit both Moscow and Ankara because of certain regional developments, but the trip to the Russian capital will be made after a while, the top diplomat noted.

on the trip to Ankara, the latest situation of bilateral ties will be reviewed, he said, adding that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invited his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi to visit Turkiye, so the initial coordination will be made at a high-ranking level on today’s trip.

Given the speedy developments in the Levant and West Asia, we held talks with the Lebanese high-ranking officials as well as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the last two days, which will be discussed with the Turkish authorities as well, he mentioned.

The Turkish and Iranian sides are going to hold talks on the developments in South Caucasus and other important issues due to their significant role in regional security, he said, adding that the administration of President Raisi attaches importance to neighborhood policy as well as the Look East strategy, which seems to be of great significance in today’s world.

