Drones issue depends on the fate of Iran’s nuclear talks: Expert

Analyzing the mention of the name of Iran in the Ukraine war, an expert on international issues said that the definition of a grand alliance and united enemies by Kiev obliges the West to provide more political, economic, and military support to Ukraine.

Speaking to ILNA, Afifeh Abedi evaluated the Ukraine war, saying that Ukraine's insistence on turning the Russia-Ukraine war into a Ukraine war with the great alliance between Russia and Iran should be analyzed from several dimensions and levels.

She noted that “at the domestic level, Mr. Zelensky needs to constantly reproduce the motivation of resistance. Ukraine's prolongation and payment of more costs have political, economic, and social consequences and make Ukrainian public opinion doubtful and divided about why the war continues.”

She said that postponing nuclear negotiations by the United States has put Iran in a condition of political ambiguity and security and an atmosphere of uncertainty that has led Tehran to consider different and very pessimistic scenarios.

She added that this issue caused Iran in the uncertain atmosphere of nuclear talks to tilt toward Russia and China as the eastern actors.

The arms deal between Iran and Russia in the current situation should be considered as a piece of a giant puzzle, she said, adding that I think Iran’s nuclear deal is more important than the drone issues.

Indeed, the West knows that but it benefits from the controversy of drones or other related issues to get concessions from Iran, he added.

To be more precise, the issue of drones depends on the fate of nuclear talks, he said.

