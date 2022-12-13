Iran deputy FM holds talks with Syrian ministers

Alireza Bigdeli, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Iranian Expatriates Affairs on Monday held separate meetings with Syrian ministers of interior and higher education in Damascus.

The Iranian and Syrian officials discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in different fields.

Syrian Interior Minister Mohammad Khaled al-Rahmoun said that his ministry is ready to help resolve the problems Iranian nationals living in Syria are facing.

The Syrian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Bassam Ibrahim, expressed gratitude to Iran for its support to his country in different fields.

Bigdeli, heading a delegation, arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday when he met with Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

