Ireland: There's collective desire to resume JCPOA implementation

Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has underlined that there is a collective desire to resume full implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Ahead of the upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers of the member states of the European Union, Coveney told correspondents on Monday that in addition to topics related to the human rights issues and claims on Iran's contribution to Russia in the Ukraine war, another important matter concerning the Islamic Republic is an effort to find the best way on resuming the implementation of the JCPOA.

Despite tensions and the sanctions to be agreed upon today, he said, there is a tendency to strive and find a way to advance the Iran nuclear agreement.

He refused to point out the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA in May 2018 as well as the continuation of violating the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 by Washington, claiming that the implementation of the deal will help ensure that Iran would not access nuclear weapons.

The months-long talks in Vienna, Austria, to revive the JCPOA and lift anti-Iran sanctions reached a stage that needed the United States' response to rational demands of the Islamic Republic to pave the way for achieving a sustainable and reliable deal.

However, the experiences of the nuclear negotiations in recent months showed that the White House under pressure of the Zionist lobbies and due to its domestic woes lacks the necessary decision-making ability to finalize the agreement.

Tehran underlines that the American side should act in a practical way to pave the ground for the revival of the deal.

endNewsMessage1