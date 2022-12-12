Ankara doesn’t want a military confrontation with Iran: Expert

An expert on Turkey has said that Ankara doesn’t want to enter a military confrontation with Iran because it doesn’t have the economic power for such a confrontation.

Speaking with ILNA, Ali Ghaem Maghami said that the joint military exercise that was held between Turkey and Azerbaijan near the borders of Azerbaijan with Iran, can’t be considered a threat against Iran.

Ankara doesn’t want to get involved in a confrontation with Tehran because not only it doesn’t have the economic power for such a confrontation but it also knows that this huge mistake is an action against this country’s stability at first, he noted.

Ankara knows that any tension in the relations between Iran and Turkey is not in favor of any side, he said, adding that these tensions will only serve the interests of the U.S.

