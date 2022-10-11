Iran Foreign Ministry summons UK ambassador over ‘baseless’ sanctions

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday night summoned the British ambassador to Tehran to protest the latest sanctions imposed by London against several Iranian individuals and entities.

The ministry conveyed Iran’s strong protest over the sanctions that it called arbitrary and baseless.

It also protested Britain’s interference in Iran’s internal affairs and strongly condemned the measure.

The ministry told British envoy Simon Shercliff that the Islamic Republic considers it as its right to reciprocate London’s move.

The envoy said that he will convey Iran’s protest to his country.

Earlier on Monday, Britain announced sanctions against senior Iranian security officials and a police unit over “repression” of protests that broke out after the September 16 death of young woman Mahsa Amini in police custody.

The protests later morphed into riots that resulted in vandalism in a number of Iranian cities.

The Islamic Republic has blamed the riots on foreign elements seeking to create chaos in the country at a time when Iran is on the path of progress.

