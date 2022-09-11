Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Saturday reacted to the latest statement by Germany, the UK, and France regarding the JCPOA revival talks, calling it unconstructive and against a goodwill gesture by the three countries known as E3.

The trio, earlier on Saturday, accused Iran of jeopardizing the talks aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal -- known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) -- and removing the anti-Iran sanctions the United States reinstated following its 2018 withdrawal from the deal.

The UK, Germany, and France accused Iran of choosing “not to seize the opportunity” to reach a revival deal, alleging that the country "continues to escalate its nuclear program way beyond any plausible civilian justification".

Kanaani advised these countries to play a more active role in resolving the few remaining issues, instead of destroying the diplomatic trend.

He said, it is a matter of regret that the E3 have issued such a statement far from a fruitful stance in the talks and at a time when exchange of messages is ongoing between the negotiating parties and the EU coordinator to finalize the talks.

The spokesman referred to Iran’s good will and serious determination to finalize a revival deal, saying that progress already achieved in the talks is the result of initiatives presented by the Islamic Republic.

He warned the E3 against being influenced by third parties which have been opposed to negotiations since the beginning and have been seeking to bring the talks to a failure.

Kanaani said that it is a matter of regret that the three European countries, by issuing this uncalculated statement, have taken a step in the same path by the Zionist regime to ruin the negotiations, adding that the E3 should take responsibility for the consequences if they continue to adopt such a stance.

The spokesman also criticized the E3 over their stance on Iran’s nuclear program which he said is totally peaceful and faced the most extensive inspections.

That’s while, he said, these countries are unfortunately throwing their full support behind a regime that possesses hundreds of nuclear warheads and is not abiding by any international non-proliferation tools.

The Iranian diplomat also advised the UK, France and Germany to avoid using the language of threat against Iran, saying that they should learn from the US’s defeat in its so-called maximum pressure campaign against Iran that threats and sanctions cannot prevent the Iranian nation from pursuing their rights.

Kanaani stressed that Iran is still ready and have determination to finalize a deal, and believes that an agreement can be reached rapidly if there is the necessary will and parties avoid being influenced by foreign pressure.

