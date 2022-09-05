A history professor at the University of New Hampshire has said that Biden prefers to make a deal with Iran instead of defeating it.

Kurk Dorsey said that the JCPOA is more important to Iran than the other participants to the deal.

He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

The JCPOA is more important to Iran than the other participants in the deal, he said, adding, “Because China is facing economic crises and is involved in complex policies with its neighbors, the U.S. and its European allies are focusing on Ukraine and Russia and it seems that Russia is more interested in Iran’s drones than the JCPOA.”

Asked about the impact of the U.S. midterm elections on the revival of the JCPOA, the expert answered that I don’t think the midterm elections in the U.S. play a big role in the Biden administration's policy toward Iran.

He noted that I don’t think that the U.S. government is under pressure about Iran or even wants to portray Iran as a loser, adding that Biden prefers to make a deal with Iran instead of defeating it.

endNewsMessage1