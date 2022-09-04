The Professor of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University has said that "I would look for an agreement early next year since that is soon enough to show concerted effort but distant from the 2024 election."

Robert Y. Shapiro said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that we may find some hesitation in that this agreement is not likely to help the Democrats in the mid-term election.

1. Some believe that since the beginning of the new round of nuclear negotiations, the Biden administration was hesitant to make necessary decisions and present negotiation initiatives to advance the negotiations, and now, as the congressional elections are approaching in November, they are under pressure. How do you evaluate this proposition?

I think we may find some hesitation in that this agreement is not likely to help the Democrats in the mid-term election. If there is an agreement, the election will not be a factor in producing it.

2. While 15 American institutions wrote to Biden in support of the JCPOA, in your opinion, how much does this issue indicate the desire of the American elites to return to this agreement and how much can it help the Biden administration against the pressure of JCPOA opponents?

It is important to get this kind of elite support since this can help in public support.

3. What is your prediction of the result of the efforts to revive the JCPOA? To you, if the parties agree, how long will it take until we see the revival of the JCPOA?

I would look for an agreement early next year since that is soon enough to show concerted effort but distant from the 2024 election.

4. How do you evaluate the double standard of the International Atomic Energy Agency toward Iran?

This is consistent with Israel's longstanding position regarding its nuclear program. No one is surprised.

