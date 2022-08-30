Iran’s foreign minister in a phone call with the Iranian ambassador to Iraq pursued the situation of Iranian citizens there, as political tensions heighten in the country.

Hossein Amirabdollahian thanked Iran’s ambassador and consuls-general in Iraq in his phone call on Monday night.

He was briefed on the latest situation of Iranian citizens in Iraq and stressed the necessity of pursuing the issue.

Iraq was the scene of fresh political turmoil yesterday, with angry protesters flocking the streets of Baghdad. The unrest has led to at least 20 deaths and dozens of injuries so far.

