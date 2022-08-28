Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani has emphasized that the second step in improving neighborhood policy is based on upgrading multilateral cooperation at the regional level.

Bagheri Kani met with Qatar’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Mohammad bin Abdul Aziz al-Khalifi and his entourage in Tehran on Saturday night.

The two sides discussed mutual ties as well as regional and international developments.

The Iranian official pointed to the successful experience of the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi in promoting neighborhood policy during its first year in power, noting that the second step in neighborhood policy is the advancement of multilateral and regional collaborations.

Bagheri Kani also underlined that the distinguished relationship between Doha and Tehran has been speeding up in the recent year, saying that the Islamic Republic welcomes Qatar’s influential role in putting forward the second step of the neighborhood policy with Iran as well as the improvement of multilateral regional cooperation.

Giving importance to the issue of Palestine as the humanitarian and Islamic duty of the regional countries, he mentioned that any regional arrangements depends upon materialization of Palestinians’ rights.

As to the attempts made by the United States and the Zionist regime to wipe out Palestine from the political geography of the region and the world, he said that Palestine is the key to long-lasting stability and security in the region; therefore, any initiative, which ignores the rights of the Palestinian nation, is the source of insecurity and the destruction of regional security.

For his part, the Qatari deputy foreign minister referred to historical commonalities of Iran and Qatar, stressing the importance of growing relationship between the governments of both countries.

According to the Qatari diplomat, the meetings and consultations among officials of the foreign ministries of both nations will pave the way for expansion of mutual ties and cooperation.

