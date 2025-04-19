Iran exports $5.2 billion worth of agri. products in one year

Iran’s exports of agricultural products between March 21, 2024, and March 20, 2025 have increased 29 percent compared to the previous year’s corresponding period, IRICA added.

In this period, Iran exported 7.6 million worth of agricultural products, registering a 11 percent growth compared to the same period of last year, the report added.

According to the report, Iran’s main export products in this period included types of pistachios, tomatoes and dates.

endNewsMessage1