Washington’s ‘maximum pressure’ against Tehran has failed: Economy minister

Iran’s economy minister says the US government’s trade war against some other countries is indicative of the failure of Washington’s sanctions policy, particularly its so-called maximum pressure campaign against Tehran.

Abdolnasser Hemmati wrote on his X account on Sunday that the share of the US dollar in global reserves dropped to 58% from 65% in 2016, pointing out that even US President Donald Trump has acknowledged this decline and attributed it to the US’s wrong policy of sanctioning other countries.

“The US government’s focus on trade tariffs is another manifestation of the failure of the sanctions policy and the futility of repeating the maximum pressure campaign against Iran,” he said.

