Iran, Oman ink MoU in PTA, customs fields

The 21st edition of Iran-Oman Joint Cooperation meeting was held in Omani capital of Muscat.

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Atabak pointed to the signing of a joint memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked between Iran and Oman and noted three specific agendas were put forward at the meeting including preferential trade agreement (PTA) and the removal of tariffs on goods between the two countries which was agreed upon, so that its executive activities will be carried out by the next week.

Supporting the investment opportunities between the two countries was also put on the agenda and preliminary steps have been taken in this regard, the minister added.

