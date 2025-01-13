Iran’s Mazandaran exports over 160k tons of products overseas

Exports of non-oil goods from Mazandaran province in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to December 22, 2024) registered a 108 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Director General of Ports and Maritime Department General of Mazandaran province Saeed Kia Kajouri noted.

He went on to say that share of Nowshahr and Fereydounkenar ports from the maritime trade among Iranian ports of the Caspian Sea has increased from 17 percent in the past year (ended March 20, 2024) to 22 percent in the current year (started March 21, 2024).

