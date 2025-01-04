Iran’s non-oil exports to Europe up 6% in 10 months: Eurostat

Although the trade exchange volume between Iran and the European Union has decreased by one percent from January to October 2024, Iran’s exports to the member states of the union have shown a six percent increase, the Statistical Office of the European Union (Eurostat) reported.

According to the report, Iran and EU member states exchanged €3.770 billion worth of products between January and October 2024, registering a one percent decrease compared to the same period last year.

