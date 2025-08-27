Iran 1st mega-sized shipping vessel to soon dock at Chabahar: IRISL

In line with its national responsibilities in developing Makran coast and believing in the necessity of developing the strategic port of Chabahar, the IRISL has been able to increase the container cargo capacity in Chabahar Port from 6,000 TEU to about 90,000 TEU over the past two years.

The first mega-sized container ship of the Islamic Republic of Iran's shipping fleet will soon dock at this strategic port, giving a new meaning to the development of Chabahar with the presence of one of the fleet's largest vessels in this oceanic port.

