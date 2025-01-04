Iran, Russia target to transit 10 mln tons of goods via INSTC: minister

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh made the comments in a joint videoconference meeting with Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Roman Starovoit on Saturday and emphasized attaining the objective of transit of 10 million tons of cargo via the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

The meeting was held with the aim of reviewing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the completion of construction operation of Rasht-Astara Railway and development of the transport cooperation within the framework of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

