Iran, Kyrgyzstan agree on joint logistics center in Iranian ports

A high-level economic delegation from Kyrgyzstan, led by the country’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Temirbek Erkinov, met with the head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization Ali Akbar Safaee.

During the meeting, Erkinov highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s need for access to open seas, noting that Iranian commercial ports are vital for the landlocked nation’s economic and transit cooperation with Iran.

He emphasized that talks between the two countries regarding the development of Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port for transit and investment have been ongoing for some time.

endNewsMessage1