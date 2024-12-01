Iran’s largest gold mine reports increase in proven reserves

Caretaking CEO of Zarshouran mining company Mohammad Parvin said on Saturday that the proven gold ore deposits in the mine had increased from 27 million metric tons (mt) to 43 million mt based on the results of recent exploration activities.

Parvin said the increase raises the extractable gold resources in the mine to 116 mt, adding that this means the mine’s life will also increase from 25 years to 65 years.

He said the development will lead to more investment and jobs in Iran’s West Azarbaijan province and its surrounding regions.

