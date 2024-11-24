Iran intensifies efforts on South Pars Gas Field pressure boosting project

"We are diligently advancing preliminary studies for the South Pars pressure boosting project, and I expect to announce promising updates regarding the finalization of certain contracts before the year's end," Minister Mohsen Paknejad stated on Saturday.

The South Pars gas reservoir, a critical energy source for Iran, is experiencing pressure declines, raising alarms across the energy sector. Experts have repeatedly warned about the potential consequences, with the Parliament’s Research Center highlighting the deteriorating gas balance in the country.

endNewsMessage1