Iran’s finance ministry appoints new head for its foreign investment arm
Iran’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance has appointed a new head for its foreign investment arm.
Abolfazl Kudehi was appointed as head of the Organization for Investment Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran (OIETAI) on Tuesday.
Kudehi’s appointment decree was signed by finance minister Abdonnaser Hemmati.
He has served for several years as head of the Office for Foreign Investment at the OIETAI and replaces Ali Fekri who had led the organization since October 2021.