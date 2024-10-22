Iran launches project to build 110 housing units in Bu Musa island
News code : ۱۵۴۶۲۹۹
The National Land and Housing Organization (NLHO) of Iran says it will start implementing the national project to build 110 residential units on Bu Musa island in the Persian Gulf.
“Surely, the island is an inseparable part of Iran’s territory and the country can decide to launch housing projects there under the national regulations,” Arsalan Maleki, the managing director of the NLHO, announced on Monday.
The approved construction order of the project has been delivered to the province and its implementation will begin soon, Maleki noted.