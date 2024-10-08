Ships frequenting at Iran’s largest container port despite Israeli threats

Head of the local branch of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) in Iran’s southern province of Hormozgan said on Sunday that the Shahid Rajaee port has been operating at full capacity in recent days despite rising military tensions in the region.

Hossein Abbasnejad dismissed as “fabricated” a series of satellite images purporting to show Shahid Rajaee port claiming it has been closed down because of threats of a potential Israeli attack on the facility.

He told that ships have been lining up for loading and unloading at the port, adding that all berths of the port are operating at full capacity.

