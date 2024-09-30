Iran’s Mazandaran exports over 960k tons of products in H1

The observer of customs offices of Mazandaran province added that more than 125 items of goods and commodities, valued at more than $172 million, were exported from this province to 42 countries between March 21 to September 22, 2024.

Amir Jamshidi went on to add that 961,103 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $172.690 million, were exported from Mazandaran province in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year, adding that these non-oil goods were exported from this northern province from the customs offices of Noshahr, Amirabad, Sari, Fereydounkenar and Amol.

