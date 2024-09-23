Iran’s services exports at $12bn in year to March: Official

TPO’s deputy head for promotion of international businesses Mohammad Sadegh Ghannadzadeh said on Sunday that services exports from Iran had increased by nearly 20% in value terms in the calendar year to March 19 compared to the year before that.

Ghannadzadeh said Iran counts on services exports as a major and reliable source of earning hard currency revenue, adding that increased services exports from the country would lead to a rise in exports of goods and commodities in the future.

