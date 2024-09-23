Iran’s services exports at $12bn in year to March: Official
Iran’s exports of services, including technical and engineering services, reached a total of $12 billion in the year to late March, according to an official in the country’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).
TPO’s deputy head for promotion of international businesses Mohammad Sadegh Ghannadzadeh said on Sunday that services exports from Iran had increased by nearly 20% in value terms in the calendar year to March 19 compared to the year before that.
Ghannadzadeh said Iran counts on services exports as a major and reliable source of earning hard currency revenue, adding that increased services exports from the country would lead to a rise in exports of goods and commodities in the future.