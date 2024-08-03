Iran still experiencing positive economic growth: Official
The deputy minister of economy for policy-making affairs says the average annual economic growth in the three years of martyr Ebrahim Raisi’s administration with and without oil was 5.5% and 4.5%, respectively.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Ali Rouhani said that the lowest unemployment rate was recorded in the last few decades at 8.1% last year.
“At the same time, we experienced an increase in the economic activity rate,” he added.
The GDP growth between Iran and the regional countries has been predicted by the international organizations, and Iran ranks first with a growth of 5%.