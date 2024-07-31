Oil prices jumped in reaction to Hamas leader assassination

Haniyeh, a chief negotiator for Hamas and based in Qatar, was in Tehran for the inauguration of Iran’s new president on Tuesday. He was martyred “in a treacherous Zionist airstrike on his residence” in the city, Hamas said in a statement early Wednesday. The media said his bodyguard also died.

Oil prices jumped, with Brent crude climbing 1.5% to just below $80 a barrel as of 12:20 p.m. in Singapore, though it’s still down this week. Gold also rose, Bloomberg reported.

Haniyeh, in his early 60s, was key to the ongoing cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas and his death has the potential to scupper them.

