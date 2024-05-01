The value of trade between Iran and China can increase to 50 billion dollars: official

"The basis of cooperation and political and economic relations between China and Iran has existed for many years, and this field of cooperation has been strengthened in the past year by the efforts of the governments of the two countries," Hassanzadeh said.

He added added that "China is the first trade partner of Iran and we believe that the value of trade between the two countries can reach 50 billion dollars."

"Iran has suitable conditions for Chinese companies to invest, especially in free zones, and Chinese companies can access regional markets through Iran," he added.

