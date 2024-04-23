Iran's exports to Azerbaijan are on their natural path: official

Behrooz Poursoleiman said that Iran's exports to Azerbaijan are going through a growing trend and are on their natural path.

He expressed hope for the improvement of the political relationship between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan this year and said that "We hope that the embassy of this country in Iran will be reopened this year, that the relations between Iran and Azerbaijan trade delegations will increase and that the trade relations between Iran and Azerbaijan will return to their peak days."

The passenger border of the two countries has also been closed since the beginning of the Karabakh war. Before the borders were closed, an average of 2,500 people traveled between the two countries daily, and this led to the improvement of the livelihood of the residents of the border towns. We hope that these problems will be resolved with the negotiations.

