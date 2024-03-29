Iran, Iraq extend gas export contract by 5 Yrs
News code : ۱۴۶۳۶۴۰
Tehran and Baghdad have agreed to extend the contract on Iran’s gas exports to Iraq for five years.
The new agreement between Iran and Iraq enables the two countries to extend the gas export deal for five years.
The extension of Iran's gas export contract to Iraq for five years was signed today (Wednesday) between Iranian Deputy Oil Minister for gas affairs Majid Chegeni and Iraq's Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fazel, in Baghdad.