Iran’s oil output hits five-year record: Bloomberg

The Bloomberg report suggests that Iran’s oil production hit 3.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2023 to register the second-largest rise among oil-producing countries.

The rise in Iran’s oil production comes despite tough US sanctions against Tehran, which aimed to choke its oil industry as a main source of revenue for the Islamic Republic.

The report says Iran has earned over $10 billion in oil revenues in 2023.

