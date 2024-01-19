Three States Agree to Launch BRICS Currency to Challenge US Dollar

A new BRICS currency could soon be a reality as three countries have agreed to launch the tender to challenge the US dollar. The BRICS alliance is looking to replace the US dollar with a new currency creating a new world order.

The bloc is advancing towards producing a ‘multipolar world’ where the US and its Western allies will no longer have power and control over other nations, watcher.guru reported.

The group is convincing developing nations in Asia, Africa, and South America to ditch the US dollar and embrace the soon-to-be-changing financial world.

In the latest update, a former adviser to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and economist-turned-politician, Sergey Glazyev, confirmed that the new currency is in the works and is “almost ready”. He explained that three out of the five original founding countries have agreed to launch the new currency.

Glazyev stressed that only India and China are yet to give their nod for the formation of a new currency. The politician said that the alliance will go ahead only after other members agree and come to a consensus, the report added.

