Iran’s Mazandaran Exports over $60 Million of Non-Oil Goods to Russia in 2023

This is according to Amir Jamshidi, the observer at Mazandaran province customs, who pointed out that 913,000 tons of non-oil products were exported from the customs offices of Mazandaran province between March 21 to December 22, 2023, showing a 72 and 24 percent hike in weight and value respectively.

He went on to say that Iran’s export of goods to Russia registered a 134 and a 140 percent hike in volume of value respectively compared to last year’s corresponding period.

In this period, $355 million worth of non-oil products were imported into the customs offices of Mazandaran province from the Russian Federation, showing a 35 percent growth compared to the same period last year, he added.

He further noted that 842,000 tons of non-oil goods were imported into the provincial customs offices from Russia, showing a 62 percent hike compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Cement, minerals, dairy products, different types of edibles, chemicals, machinery, various species of fish, plastic materials, and carpets were among the main products exported from the customs offices of Mazandaran province to Russia, Jamshidi added.

endNewsMessage1