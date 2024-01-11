Iran’s hard currency allocation to medical imports up 23% in March-December

The CBI announced that $3.462 billion of that volume has been already secured, which shows a 23% increase in the amount of secured currency for this sector.

During the same period last year, the total allocated currency for the Health Ministry stood at $3.983 billion, with $2.820 billion of that amount secured, the CBI declared.

Iran is facing cruel and illegal sanctions imposed by the United States, which have been choking up the financial channels that could be used for providing the country with essential medicines and medical equipment, and the issue became more acute during the COVID-19 pandemic when the Islamic Republic was forced to postpone a nationwide vaccination program to curb the disease.

endNewsMessage1