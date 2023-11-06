News code : ۱۴۱۵۱۳۳
Iran’s Foreign Debt Shrinks: CBI
Iran’s foreign debt at the end of the Iranian month of Tir (July 22, 2023) decreased by $1.576 billion compared to a year earlier, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced.
According to the Central Bank of Iran’s report, the total foreign debt of the country stood at $5.597 billion on July 22.
It said Iran’s mid- and short-term debts have been registered at $3.926 billion and $1.671 billion respectively.
The foreign debt of the country in July 2022 stood at $7.173 billion, CBI added.