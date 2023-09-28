Iran, Saudi Arabia call for activating mutual trade ties

Enayati met and held talks with Al-Sati in Riyadh on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed mutual ties as well as regional issues and emphasized the activation of trade relations.

Iran's new ambassador started his mission in Riyadh on September 5 after a seven-year hiatus.

The two countries agreed to resume diplomatic ties back in March following a Chinese-brokered deal after a seven-year estrangement.

Iran officially reopened its embassy in Riyadh in June, followed by its consulate in Jeddah and representative office with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The Saudi embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Mashhad have also resumed operations.