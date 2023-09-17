Iran Exports 1,500 Tons of Indigenized Catalysts in One Year: NPC Chief

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of the 17th edition of the International Exhibition of Plastic, Rubber, Machinery & Equipment entitled “IRAN PLAST” on Sunday, Morteza Shahmirzaei described it as an achievement of the NPC.

He drew a comparison between the status of the country's petrochemical industry in pre- and post-Islamic Revolution and said that Iran’s petrochemical industry was heavily dependent on foreign countries before the Islamic Revolution but today, this dependency has reached the minimum level in such as a way that the overhaul of petrochemical complexes is done by expert domestic engineers.

The NPC chief put the current production capacity of the petrochemical industry at over 92 million tons.

Investment of $150 billion in various petrochemical sectors is one of the goals of the National Petrochemical Company as emphasized in the 7th Five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan, Shahmirzaei added.

According to him, the participation of foreign companies in Iran’s petrochemical industry has increased 20-fold, which indicates that Iran’s petrochemical industry has not been affected by sanctions imposed against the country.

The 17th edition of the International Exhibition of Plastics, Rubber, Machinery & Equipment entitled “IRAN PLAST” was inaugurated at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Sunday and will run until Wednesday, September 20.