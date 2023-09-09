Russian bank launches service enabling money transfer to Iran

Sber, Russia’s largest lender, announced that the service is available to both individuals and businesses using their accounts.

“The money transfer service to Iran is new to us and the demand for it has yet to be assessed. The service is primarily designed for tourists,” the bank said, according to RT.

Ruble transfers will be sent to the Iranian Pasargad Bank with the standard commission for international transactions of 1%, it added.

Iran and Russia have been boosting their ties to offset the impact of Western sanctions that have made the two countries the most sanctioned countries in the world.