Iran’s customs revenues up 261% y/y in March-June

​There has been a significant increase in customs revenues in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to June 22), according to the Iranian Customs Administration (IRICA).

The receipts reached 366.81 trillion rials ($754.6 million), which is an increase of 261% compared to the same period last year. The import tax receipts alone amounted to 122.11 trillion rials.

Revenue collected included tax imposed on automobiles, and mobile phones worth over $600 and 20 other categories.

