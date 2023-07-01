Iran exports $19 bn of crude oil Jan-May

The latest data released by the Energy Information Administration of the United States (EIA) shows that Iran has exported $19 billion of crude oil in the first five months of 2023.

The EIA said in its latest report said that the total oil export of 13 OPEC members in the five months to June 2023 was $293 billion.

The EIA has estimated Iran's total oil revenue in the mentioned period at $19 billion, which is equal to 6.5% of OPEC's total oil exports in the mentioned period.

Iran ranked fifth among OPEC members in terms of oil exports in the period. Saudi Arabia had the highest oil export incomes during this period with $101 billion, Iraq and UAE each with $41 billion, and Kuwait with $32 billion ranked second to fourth in this regard.

According to this report, Iran exported $54 billion of crude oil in 2022, which showed a $17-billion increase compared to the previous year; in other words, Iran exported $37 billion of crude oil in 2021.

