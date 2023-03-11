Iran’s Exports Up 17.7% in 10 Months: Industry Minister

The Iranian minister of industry, mine and trade said that the country’s exports registered a 17.7 percent hike in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022, to January 22, 2023).

Speaking on the sidelines of the 10th election term of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) in Tehran on Saturday, Seyed Reza Fatemi Amin stated that the country’s imports hit 16.9 percent hike in this period.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the industry minister pointed to the trade statistics and reiterated that the country’s export registered a 17.7 percent growth in the first 10 months of the current year.

Iran imported $5 billion worth of industrial equipment and machinery in 10 months of the previous year in 1400 (from March 21, 2021 to January 22, 2022), the rate of which hit $8 billion in the 10 months of the current year (March 21, 2022 to January 22, 2023), Fatemi Amin added.

Despite tough sanctions imposed against the country, economic activists managed to take giant strides in realizing most economic objectives, he said, adding that the Ministry of Industry is ready to throw its weight behind economic activists of the country in line with spurring exports and export activities.

